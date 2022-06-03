The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. 166,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,356,448. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.90.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

