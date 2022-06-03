The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,247 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $66,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.