The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.69. 9,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.