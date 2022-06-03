The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

