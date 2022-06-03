The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.73

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$90.73 and traded as low as C$74.76. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$77.09, with a volume of 179,738 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$141.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7184242 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,983,566.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

