The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.73

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$90.73 and traded as low as C$74.76. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$77.09, with a volume of 179,738 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.52.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$141.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7184242 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
