The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.72.

SCGLY stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

