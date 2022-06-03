The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

KEY stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

