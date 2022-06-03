The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $93.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.