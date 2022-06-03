The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.87. 58,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,164. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.75 and a 200-day moving average of $346.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

