The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $50.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

