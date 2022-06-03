The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.13

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.13 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.63). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 1,781,877 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,094.64). Also, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($27,580.97).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

