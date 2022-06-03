The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNC stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

