The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,400,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.22. 24,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,272. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.35 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

