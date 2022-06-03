The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $123,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

