The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

Shares of PG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,719. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $349.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

