The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $99.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.