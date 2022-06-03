Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.15. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 995 shares traded.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 73.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 192,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

