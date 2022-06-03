Thomas Scott Caldwell Sells 4,300 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$17,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,069,280.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$56,040.42.

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00.

Shares of Urbana stock opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$171.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.75. Urbana Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.03 and a twelve month high of C$4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.85 million for the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

