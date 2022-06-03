Thomas Scott Caldwell Sells 5,000 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,780.
Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 30th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$17,630.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$56,040.42.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00.
Shares of URB stock opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.75. Urbana Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
About Urbana (Get Rating)
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Further Reading
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.