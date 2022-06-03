Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
