Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after buying an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

