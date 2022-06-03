THORChain Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00009178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $897.52 million and $67.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00758659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

