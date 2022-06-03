Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 3,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

