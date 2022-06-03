Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.