Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.
NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
