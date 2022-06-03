Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 525,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.