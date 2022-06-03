TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) will report sales of $411.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TimkenSteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.70 million. TimkenSteel reported sales of $327.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TimkenSteel.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $23,874,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

