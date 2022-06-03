Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $31.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,641,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

