Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $182.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $155.05 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.