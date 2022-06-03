Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.05 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.