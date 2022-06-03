Transcodium Price Tops $0.0004 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Transcodium has a market cap of $36,576.29 and approximately $103.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.99 or 1.00001852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

