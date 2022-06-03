Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Travala.com has a market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.00691439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00417450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

