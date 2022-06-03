Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.34). 2,243,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 518,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £764.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 529.27.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

