Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
