Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

