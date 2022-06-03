Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Trimble posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. 25,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 16.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.