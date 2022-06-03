TriumphX (TRIX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $65,121.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

