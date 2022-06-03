Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Tronox posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tronox by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Tronox by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

