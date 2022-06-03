TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 204,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,851. The company has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.