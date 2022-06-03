Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.69

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.57. Tuya shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 5,937 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tuya had a negative net margin of 58.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.