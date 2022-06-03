TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.
About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)
