U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Bryan A. Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Bryan A. Johnson bought 7,500 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of USX opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
