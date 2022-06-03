U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Bryan A. Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Bryan A. Johnson bought 7,500 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USX opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

