Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.