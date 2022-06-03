Ubex 1-Day Volume Tops $43.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $306,050.85 and approximately $43.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

