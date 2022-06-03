Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €55.30 ($59.46) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

