UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €19.09 ($20.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.85.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

