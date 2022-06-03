UBS Group Increases British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target to GBX 3,800

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,800.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

