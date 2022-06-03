UBS Group Trims Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price to $540.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $12.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.77. The stock had a trading volume of 359,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,991. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

