UEX (TSE:UEX) Trading Down 7%

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 516,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,425,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of C$141.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

