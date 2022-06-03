UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells $4,447,800.00 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:UGI opened at $44.28 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
