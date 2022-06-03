Umbrella Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $600,644.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

