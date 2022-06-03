Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $54,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after purchasing an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.